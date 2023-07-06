Look Up Atlanta
Christine King Farris to lie in state at Georgia Capitol

Christine King Farris, sister of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at the King holiday...
Christine King Farris, sister of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at the King holiday commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, the church where King preached, Monday, Jan. 19, 2015, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/David Goldman)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christine King Farris will become just the fourth Black American to lie in state at the Georgia State Capitol Rotunda.

Farris, who died June 29 at the age of 95, will lie in state July 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m.

Farris was the oldest and last living sibling of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She served as vice president, treasurer, and chief financial officer of the King Center and trustee of Ebenezer Baptist Church. King Farris also served as one Ebenezer’s soloists and a producer of the church’s televised services.

Farris was a long-tenured professor at Spelman College, teaching from 1958 to 2014. The Christine King Farris Legacy Foundation, established in 2022, raises funds to support Leadership Development and scholarship at Spelman.

She will join her sister-in-law Coretta Scott King, Congressman John Lewis and Atlanta Councilman C.T. Vivian as the only Black Americans to lie in state at the Georgia State Capitol.

Farris is survived by her children Isaac Newton Farris, Jr. and Dr. Angela Farris Watkins, and her granddaughter, Farris Christine Watkins.

After lying in state, Farris will lie in repose at Ebenezer Baptist Church July 15 and 16.

