Church’s Chicken permanently closes in Atlanta after failing health inspection

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Church’s Chicken off Bankhead Highway in Atlanta has permanently closed, a representative with the company said.

The latest “Restaurant Report Card” on Atlanta News First broke the news of the restaurant scoring 59 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on a health inspection. The report said the facility is unkept and filthy, with all contact services heavily soiled. Plus, there was food in an open can with rusty metal edges.

A Church's Chicken restaurant on Bankhead Highway failed its health inspection and then permanently shut down, according to the company. (WANF)

Atlanta News First’s Adam Murphy dropped by the fast-food restaurant last week and noticed a sign on the door that reads, “Closed temporarily for repairs until further notice.” We didn’t see anyone making repairs — only former customers stunned by what they saw through the window.

The corporate office responded to us on Thursday, saying this particular location was operated by a franchisee who has now permanently closed the restaurant.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.