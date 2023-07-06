Church’s Chicken permanently closes in Atlanta after failing health inspection
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Church’s Chicken off Bankhead Highway in Atlanta has permanently closed, a representative with the company said.
The latest “Restaurant Report Card” on Atlanta News First broke the news of the restaurant scoring 59 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on a health inspection. The report said the facility is unkept and filthy, with all contact services heavily soiled. Plus, there was food in an open can with rusty metal edges.
Atlanta News First’s Adam Murphy dropped by the fast-food restaurant last week and noticed a sign on the door that reads, “Closed temporarily for repairs until further notice.” We didn’t see anyone making repairs — only former customers stunned by what they saw through the window.
The corporate office responded to us on Thursday, saying this particular location was operated by a franchisee who has now permanently closed the restaurant.
