Clayton County to disconnect water service to apartment after unpaid bills

By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Water Authority said it will soon disconnect water service to an apartment building in Jonesboro.

The Tara Woods Apartments has an outstanding balance of almost $98,000, the water service company said. On July 10, the water will be shut off.

“It is never our desire to disconnect service for any of our customers,” Clayton County Water Authority CEO H. Bernard Franks said. “We attempt to work with multi-family complexes to maintain service and have been working with Red Apple Investments for a year to get this resolved.”

The water service company said it has tried to work with Red Apple Investments, the apartment’s owner, since July 2022 to resolve payment problems. But despite the attempts and the company’s $15,000 in CARES Act funding, the bill reportedly remains unpaid. The Clayton County Water Authority notified residents of the possible disconnect on June 14.

Atlanta News First reached out to Red Apple Investments for comment. We have not heard back at this time.

Check back with Atlanta News First as this story develops.

