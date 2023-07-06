Cobb County man sentenced to life in prison after molesting a child

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man in Cobb County has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of molesting a child.

Jason Callahan, 46, was charged on two counts of aggravated sexual battery and six counts of child molestation, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

The case started in March 2019, when a teacher called the Smyrna Police Department. A student told the teacher they were being abused, according to a statement from the attorney’s office.

The victim told police they had been abused repeatedly since 2017 and felt like they were “dying inside,” the statement said. The victim would later testify in court about the sexual abuse.

“This defendant knew the victim was afraid of him,” Assistant District Attorney Lindsey McClure-So, who prosecuted the case, said. “The bravery of this victim to come forward with her disclosure and testimony in front of [the] abuser at such a young age should be commended.”

Police ask anyone who is in immediate danger to call 911 and to contact local police if they know of a child sexual assault victim. You can also reach the SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center, a Marietta-based nonprofit, at (770) 801-3465.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.