Coweta County man found guilty of assaulting teens with knife

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Coweta County man has been found guilty of assaulting teenagers with a knife.

The Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney said Christopher Kendall Rush assaulted three teenagers with a knife July 14, 2020. A fight was about to start near a family member’s home between an 18-year-old and Rush’s niece when Rush charged in, yelled at another girl, and punched an 18-year-old man. The punch started a brawl between the teens and Rush’s family.

Rush stabbed three teenagers during the fight. One of the victims still has nerve damage from the stabbing.

Rush claimed self-defense, but the jury disagreed and found that Rush was the aggressor. According to the district attorney, “a person is not justified in using force if he is the initial aggressor or if he agrees to combat.”

Rush was found guilty of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

He has been sentenced to 25 years. He must serve the first 12 in prison and 13 on probation.

