Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Coweta County man found guilty of assaulting teens with knife

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Coweta County man has been found guilty of assaulting teenagers with a knife.

The Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney said Christopher Kendall Rush assaulted three teenagers with a knife July 14, 2020. A fight was about to start near a family member’s home between an 18-year-old and Rush’s niece when Rush charged in, yelled at another girl, and punched an 18-year-old man. The punch started a brawl between the teens and Rush’s family.

Rush stabbed three teenagers during the fight. One of the victims still has nerve damage from the stabbing.

Rush claimed self-defense, but the jury disagreed and found that Rush was the aggressor. According to the district attorney, “a person is not justified in using force if he is the initial aggressor or if he agrees to combat.”

Rush was found guilty of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

He has been sentenced to 25 years. He must serve the first 12 in prison and 13 on probation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The beach is full of visitors, but inside the water, a danger could be lurking.
Kennesaw State University student dies two weeks after being pulled from ocean
police sirens generic photo
23 people charged for having party in stranger’s Gwinnett County home
Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne
Crisp County deputy shot to death after traffic stop
police sirens
1 man, 1 woman identified as victims of deadly I-20 East crash in Atlanta
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations

Latest News

At least two people were shot near a strip mall in DeKalb County.
Person of interest
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in fraud case
Gas can found at Woodridge Elementary School
Arson investigation underway after fire breaks out at DeKalb County school
Floydell Quinchard Smith
Police search for Floyd County murder suspect