Arson investigation underway after fire breaks out at DeKalb County school

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation into possible arson is underway after firefighters found a gas can at the scene of a fire at Woodridge Elementary School.

DeKalb County firefighters responded to reports of a concentrated fire in the back of the school at around 3:50 a.m. Thursday. Three fire engines were activated as fire crews worked to put out the flames.

Despite firefighting efforts, investigators tell Atlanta News First two portable classroom buildings were completely destroyed.

Arson investigators have been called to the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Woodridge Elementary School (WANF)

