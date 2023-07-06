Duluth Police link ATM bombing suspect to unidentified human remains case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ken Schultz lives on Scott Boulevard in Decatur. Since April he says he’s witnessed two police raids at a home directly next door to his.

“Just when you think things are over as far as this situation is concerned, something else happens,” Schultz said.

The first search happened on April 29th, the same day that DeKalb Police arrested Schultz’s neighbor, Abdurrahim Jalal, for allegedly blowing up an ATM at a DeKalb County bank in March.

“The bomb squad was banging on my door about 30 minutes later saying do you have somewhere you can go,” Schultz recalled.

Court documents reveal that investigators found 8 pipe bombs inside Jalal’s home, similar to the ones used in the ATM explosion.

On June 20th Duluth Police, a different agency, showed up to search the home after Jalal had already been arrested and put in jail. When our partners at Decaturish asked police why they were at Jalal’s house, the department replied with a police report about human remains found at a property on Abbotts Bridge Road.

On Wednesday Duluth Police said those remains belong to a woman who they need help identifying.

Though investigators haven’t elaborated on Jalal’s involvement in the human remains case, Schultz calls the whole situation shocking.

“We’ve had conversations on a neighborly basis, and you would not think something like that was going on with someone. But then again, you never really know what’s going on behind someone else’s door,” Schultz said.

Duluth Police say the unidentified woman’s cause of death has not been determined, and declined any on-camera interviews until that determination is made.

Jalal faces both local and federal charges in connection to the ATM bombing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.