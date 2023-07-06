Fire crews battle massive blaze at Gwinnett County apartment complex

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews are working to put out a massive blaze at an apartment complex in Norcross.

Gwinnett County firefighters responded to the Terra at Norcross Apartments at the intersection of South Norcross Tucker Road and Graves Road.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. Download the free Atlanta News First app for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.