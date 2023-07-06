Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fire crews battle massive blaze at Gwinnett County apartment complex

Crews battling apartment fire in Norcross
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews are working to put out a massive blaze at an apartment complex in Norcross.

Gwinnett County firefighters responded to the Terra at Norcross Apartments at the intersection of South Norcross Tucker Road and Graves Road.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. Download the free Atlanta News First app for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The beach is full of visitors, but inside the water, a danger could be lurking.
Kennesaw State University student dies two weeks after being pulled from ocean
Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne
Crisp County deputy shot to death after traffic stop
police sirens generic photo
23 people charged for having party in stranger’s Gwinnett County home
police sirens
1 man, 1 woman identified as victims of deadly I-20 East crash in Atlanta
Photo of Marvin Arrington Sr.
‘Atlanta has lost a lion’: Former Fulton County Superior Court judge dies

Latest News

Apartment fire in Norcross
Crews battling apartment fire in Norcross
Swimming pool with stair at hotel
Teenage girl found at bottom of DeKalb County hotel pool, officials say
Gas can found at Woodridge Elementary School
Arson investigation underway after fire breaks out at DeKalb County school
Fire investigation at Woodridge Elementary School