First Alert Forecast: Another Summer-like day on tap

It’s another warm and muggy start to what will be a hot and humid afternoon.

A few showers and spotty showers will be possible for the morning, but expect scattered storms to fire up yet again come the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures today will be a touch warmer, in the low 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The rest of the week carries just about a rinse and repeat forecast with mainly dry mornings and scattered afternoon storms.

Temperatures will also hold steady with overnight lows in the low 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Keep in mind, the humidity will stay high through at least Monday, so it will feel more like the upper 90s to triple digits.

