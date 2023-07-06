Look Up Atlanta
Grady needs help identifying man hit on I-20

Hospital officials need help identifying a man hit by a vehicle last month on I-20.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grady Hospital officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who is unable to communicate with them and was admitted after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 20 last month.

The unidentified man was admitted on June 10 after he was hit along the westbound lanes of I-20.

He is 5-foot-10 and weighs 194 pounds, they said. He has a tattoo on his upper left arm that says “Libra” and another on his upper right arm that is “illegible due to abrasions,” they said.

If anyone has any information about the man, contact Grady social services at 404-616-5331.

