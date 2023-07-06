Look Up Atlanta
LaGrange police seeking public’s help in locating missing teen

Ezra Kelley
Ezra Kelley(LaGrange Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in LaGrange are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Ezra Kelley was last seen at the Twin Cedars Youth Home near East Depot Street.

Kelley is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and dark blue jeans. Police say he may be headed for McDuffie County.

Anyone who has contact with Kelley is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or dial 911.

