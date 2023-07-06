Loganville woman charged with insurance fraud

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Loganville woman has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery, according to the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire.

Imani Fantroyal is accused of submitting false claims to an insurance company after power outages in April and August 2021. According to a press release, Fantroyal filed claims for food spoilage and damages to electronics. She reportedly received more than $1,300.

Commissioner John F. King said an investigation determined that there was no power loss and that the pictures submitted as evidence were taken at different times and taken from different people.

Fantroyal is charged with insurance fraud. She is still at large.

