Millions of dollars transferred to Atlanta affordable housing trust fund

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta City Council approved the transferral of $3.5 million dollars to Atlanta’s affordable housing trust fund on Wednesday.

According to the city council, the trust fund is being used to help low-income homeowners and the construction of affordable homes.

One of the biggest challenges for buying a home in the United States is saving enough money for a downpayment.

