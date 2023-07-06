Look Up Atlanta
‘Nephew Tommy’ gets pranked by comedian George Wallace on live TV

"Nephew Tommy" pranked live on Peachtree TV
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The “King of Pranks” himself got a friendly taste of his own medicine during a live interview on PeachtreeTV.

Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles joined Atlanta News First to talk about his reality matchmaking competition “Ready to Love.” The TV series follows individuals on their search for their forever person.

While Nephew Tommy was prepared to discuss what’s in store for the newest season of the show, he wasn’t quite ready for comedy legend George Wallace to barge in mid-interview.

WATCH: Comedian Georgia Wallace delivers your Atlanta weather forecast

“We got you!” Anchor Lana Harris said to the King of Pranks himself.

The newest season of “Ready to Love” airs Friday, July 7.

