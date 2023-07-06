Officials unsure of when Chattahoochee River will reopen

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A week after part of the Chattahoochee River closed due to dangerously high E. coli levels, officials are still unsure of when the waters will reopen.

The river, which is shut down south of the Chattahoochee Nature Center, is currently being treated with 12 truckloads of bacteria a day, said David Clark, Fulton County’s director of public works. This “good” bacteria is slowly balancing out the “bad” bacteria, Clark said during a press release on Thursday.

Clark added that the process is biological and has no concrete timeline. Officials will continue to test the water and fully re-open the river when bacteria levels return to a safe range.

“It is not nearly as quick as any of us would like,” Clark said.

The problem started at the Big Creek Wastewater Treatment facility in Roswell, Clark previously told Atlanta News First. A toxic chemical reportedly infected the treatment facility and disturbed the water treatment process last week.

Clark maintains that the incident is not a “sewage spill,” as the sewage was partially treated instead of raw and didn’t come from a burst pipe.

