Police search for Floyd County murder suspect

Floydell Quinchard Smith
Floydell Quinchard Smith(APD)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are looking for an alleged murder suspect accused of killing a man in Floyd County.

According to Floyd County police, Floydell Quinchard Smith, 33, was charged with Felony Murder following the death of Te’Vian Markez Williams on June 27 on Dodd Boulevard.

Authorities say anyone with any information or knowledge of Smith’s location should call 911 or the Rome Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 706-238-5111.

