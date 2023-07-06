Shipping company DHL opens southeastern hub in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Shipping company DHL has opened its southeastern hub in Atlanta by Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Packages from 220 countries and territories will be going through the new, $84.5 million facility.

“Number one: It’s centrally located in the southeast. Number two: it’s got a brilliant trucking network that supports it. Number three: it’s got a great connection to the Americas and number four: it acts as a great contingency to our Miami hub,” said Mike Parra, the CEO of DHL Express of the Americas.

Moving to Atlanta has been in the works for six years for the German-headquartered shipping company.

“We’re going to be adding over 150 new jobs here, and that’s just to start. The upside and potential is even greater than that. We already have seven flights a day here, so that’s creating economic impact as well, not only for the airport but for the community as well. And it’s creating an improved level of service because of connectivity, not only from Europe into Atlanta but also from the Americas into Atlanta,” said Parra.

The facility is DHL’s most eco-friendly: using non-reflective solar panels that generate 50% of the hub’s energy. Those panels were the first for a building so close to an airport.

“Our mission is connecting people and improving lives. And we want to get back to the communities we live in and serve in but more importantly, the investment we’ve made in sustainability. We have targets, science-based targets, that we’re holding ourselves accountable to,” said Parra.

The technology used for the shipping and sorting process is aimed at keeping workers safe by giving them less physical labor to do.

“We want to make sure our employees get home safely to their families,” said Parra.

Right now, this facility processes 7,500 packages a day but has the capability to process 20,000 an hour, which is what they’re working towards for the future.

