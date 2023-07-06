Man shoots employee at Newnan manufacturing plant, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting has been reported Thursday morning in Newnan at a manufacturing plant.

At about 8 a.m., Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Patrol arrived at Global Powertrain Systems off Dart Road. An employee had been shot by an unknown person and the shooter was barricaded in the building, a statement from the sheriff’s office said. The victim was taken to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, where his condition is unknown.

The shooter reportedly escaped on a motorcycle and was later caught, a Newnan Police Department officer said. There is no threat to the community, Newnan police said on Facebook.

The investigation remains ongoing. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

