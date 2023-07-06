Sports and entertainment district proposed for Conyers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another major sports venue could be coming to metro Atlanta.

The plan is to build a multi-million dollar sports and entertainment district in Rockdale County.

That plan includes new restaurants, housing, a hotel and a 10,000-seat soccer stadium.

“It’s a very ambitious project but it fits with what the Mayor and council’s vision has been about it being a public recreational type of facility,” said Conyers City Manager Tony Lucas.

Last month Conyers City Council agreed to sell around 290 acres near the Georgia International Horse Park to Sportiff USA.

The company’s owner also owns the East Atlanta Dutch Lions Professional Football Club. The team plays in the United Soccer League League Two, the fourth tier of American Soccer.

“It will be an incredible stadium for hosting USL events,” said Tillman Douglas, founder of the Atlanta Marketing Agency, which is working with Sportiff for this project.

Douglas says the hope is that the stadium could host a professional soccer team and possibly serve as a training field for the upcoming World Cup.

“This to me is the biggest thing since the Olympics,” said Conyers Mayor Vince Evans. “We were known as the venue for the equestrian events for the Olympics, if this all comes through fruition, we’ll be known as the east side soccer capital of the metro area.”

New venues could also mean new visitors to this area of Rockdale County.

“I’m excited because we don’t have to go to Atlanta for different experiences,” said business owner Rhonda Wilson. “But also because of the opportunity for the people to come here, spend money in our county, increase tax revenues so I feel like it should be a win-win.”

City leaders said the proposed plan presents endless possibilities for people in and outside of the county.

“They’ve also talked about when we’re not doing soccer, we can do concerts, this can be a multi-purpose outdoor stadium to do all kinds of things,” said Mayor Evans.

The marketing company working with the developer says they envision this project to be privately funded.

