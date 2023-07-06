Look Up Atlanta
Teenage girl found at bottom of DeKalb County hotel pool, officials say

Teenager drowns at DeKalb County hotel, police say
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a drowning incident after a teenager was found at the bottom of a hotel pool in Tucker.

DeKalb Fire officials responded to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, located on the 2000 block of Crescent Centre Boulevard, at around 8:19 p.m. Wednesday.

When crews got to the scene, they pulled the young girl out of the water and began to perform CPR. She was rushed to Egleston Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Download the free Atlanta News First app for updates.

