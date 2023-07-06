What is Threads? Here’s what you need to know about the new social platform

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Threads, a text-based app built by Meta to rival Twitter, is now live. You can follow Atlanta News First to stay up to date on everything happening in the Peach State!

The app, billed as the text version of Meta’s photo-sharing platform Instagram, became available Wednesday night to users in more than 100 countries. Despite some early glitches, 30 million people had signed up before noon on Thursday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Threads.

Threads arrives at a time that many are looking for Twitter alternatives. New arrivals to the platform include celebrities like Oprah, pop star Shakira and chef Gordon Ramsay — as well as several corporate and media accounts.

Here’s what you need to know about Threads.

How do I download Threads?

You can download Threads in the Apple and Google Android app stores.

Threads was built by the Instagram team, so Instagram users can log into Threads through their Instagram account. Your username and verification status will carry over, according to the platform, but you will also have options to customize other areas of your profile — including whether or not you want to follow the same people that you do on Instagram.

Because Threads and Instagram are so closely linked, it’s also important to be cautious of account deletion. According to Threads’ supplemental privacy policy, you can deactivate your profile at any time, “but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account.”

Can I use Threads if I don’t have an Instagram account?

For now, only Instagram users can create Threads accounts. If you want to access Threads, you will have to sign up for Instagram first.

How is Threads similar to Twitter?

Like on Twitter, Thread users can repost, reply to or quote a thread. You can also see the number of likes and replies that a post has received. “Threads” can run up to 500 characters — compared with Twitter’s 280-character threshold — and can include links, photos and videos up to five minutes long.

Does Threads have any privacy concerns?

Threads could collect a wide range of personal information — including health, financial, contacts, browsing and search history, location data, purchases and “sensitive info,” according to its data privacy disclosure on the App Store.

Threads also isn’t available in the European Union right now, which has strict data privacy rules.

How does Threads moderate content?

According to Meta, Threads will use the same safety measures deployed on Instagram — which includes enforcing Instagram’s community guidelines and providing tools to control who can mention or reply to users.

Content warnings — on search queries ranging from conspiracy theory groups to misinformation about COVID-19 vaccinations — also appear to be similar to Instagram.

What is the future for Threads?

Success for Threads is far from guaranteed. Industry watchers note Meta’s track record of starting standalone apps that were later shut down. But some analysts see the new app as potentially a significant headache for Musk and Twitter.

“The euphoria around a new service and this initial explosion will probably settle down. But it is apparent that this alternative is here to stay and will prove to be a worthy rival given all of Twitter’s woes,” technology analyst Paolo Pescatore of PP Foresight said.

