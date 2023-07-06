Look Up Atlanta
Woman falsely reported robbery at Family Dollar in Bibb County, police say

Handcuffs on wooden table generic
Handcuffs on wooden table generic(Gray News)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a woman has been arrested for making a false report about a robbery.

Deputies responded to a Family Dollar on Jeffersonville Road June 28 after Nicole Danielle Hall reported a robbery by an armed suspect. When they arrived, deputies found Hall, an employee, unharmed.

Hall reported another robbery July 5, but she was taken in for questioning, according to police. An investigation revealed that the reports had been false.

Hall has been charged with false report of a crime, felony theft by taking and making false statements or writings.

