Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a date. (Source: WBTV)
By Cam Gaskins and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An 18-year-old has died in North Carolina after meeting a person they met online for a date.

Promise Edwards told WBTV that she had no idea when she said goodbye to Jacob Williamson the night of June 30 that it would be the last time she would see him.

“The last thing I told him was “I love you, and see you in the morning,”' Edwards said.

According to Edwards, she has been a family friend of Williamson for years and knew him since birth.

She said Williamson was born with the first name of Kierstyn but began transitioning to a man, including changing his first name.

Edwards said some of his family members initially didn’t accept his change, so she welcomed him into her home. She said he had been living with her for about the last couple of months and it gave him a safe space to be himself for the first time in his life.

“This world was so cruel to Jacob his entire life,” Edwards said. “I find peace in knowing that in the last month and a half, he found peace.”

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson also began an online relationship with a man named Joshua Newton within the same last couple of months.

Authorities said Newton drove about two hours from the Monroe area to pick up Williamson in Laurens, S.C., for a date on June 30.

Newton reportedly brought Williamson back to a home in Monroe, where police said he killed the 18-year-old.

Williamson’s body was found about 10 miles away from the house in question, police said.

Newton has since been arrested and is facing charges that include first-degree murder and obstruction of justice. His live-in girlfriend, Victoria Smith, was also taken into custody.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Smith is facing charges of obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.

Edwards said she hopes that parents will hear Williamson’s story and be extra vigilant at monitoring who their children are speaking with online.

“Please express to them how unsafe it is to go with people online, how unsafe it is to get in the car with anybody that they don’t know,” Edwards said. “Because this is our reality now. Our reality is missing somebody that never deserved to go away like this.”

Currently, authorities said there isn’t enough evidence to confirm the killing as a hate crime but their investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The beach is full of visitors, but inside the water, a danger could be lurking.
Kennesaw State University student dies two weeks after being pulled from ocean
A Church's Chicken restaurant on Bankhead Highway failed its health inspection and then...
Church’s Chicken permanently closes in Atlanta after failing health inspection
police sirens generic photo
23 people charged for having party in stranger’s Gwinnett County home
Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne
Crisp County deputy shot to death after traffic stop
police sirens
1 man, 1 woman identified as victims of deadly I-20 East crash in Atlanta

Latest News

Cameras spray painted amid multiple break-ins at Clayton Co. storage facility
At least two people were shot near a strip mall in DeKalb County.
Duluth Police link ATM bombing suspect to unidentified human remains case
Aftermath of a ceiling collapse inside the bedroom at The Reserve at Ridgewood in Sandy Springs.
Ceiling collapses on Sandy Springs couple sleeping in bed with their two dogs
The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit...
Around 80 hurt in crash between New York City bus and double-decker tour bus