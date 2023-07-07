Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

4 Dekalb County residents file suit over training center referendum

Atlanta training center opponents want voters to weigh in on the issue.
Atlanta training center opponents want voters to weigh in on the issue.(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four DeKalb County residents have filed a lawsuit against the City of Atlanta over the referendum to prevent the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Opponents of the training center, which they have dubbed “Cop City,” began the push for a referendum after the Atlanta City Council voted to pour $67 million in funding into the center.

Petitioners must collect more than 70,000 signatures in a 60-day period. The plaintiffs want to help collect those signatures, but current Atlanta law prevents them from doing so because they are not Atlanta residents. However, all four plaintiffs live within four miles of the site and say the training center would have a negative impact on their lives.

The four plaintiffs want the Atlanta law ruled unconstitutional on First Amendment grounds, saying the law “endangers any effort to successfully petition local governments to amend or repeal laws by popular vote.” They also want the 60-day period restarted. The 60-day period started June 21.

You can read the full lawsuit below.

RELATED STORIES

Training site opponents push to take the issue to voters in November

Activists unveil plan to stop ‘Cop City’ at the ballot box

Critics of ‘Cop City’ file lawsuit claiming City Clerk is stalling ballot referendum petition

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Church's Chicken restaurant on Bankhead Highway failed its health inspection and then...
Church’s Chicken permanently closes in Atlanta after failing health inspection
(MGN graphic)
4 people charged with RICO, accused of conspiring in DeKalb County
FILE - A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility, in the Staten Island borough of New...
Atlanta woman to serve 16 years in federal prison after $9.5M Amazon fraud scheme
Gwinnett County fire investigation
Gwinnett County apartment fire starts after man resists ICE arrest, stabs self
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th

Latest News

A man police say stole cell phones from T-Mobile.
Police search for man who caught on camera stealing cell phones from T-Mobile
Police release video of a man they say stole cell phones from T-Mobile
Kirby Smart gives final press conference ahead of title game!
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker cited for driving 88 miles per hour, police say
Cedartown 5K attracted athletes from more than 6 countries this year.
Cedartown 5K attracts wheelchair athletes from more than 6 countries