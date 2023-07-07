4 Dekalb County residents file suit over training center referendum

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four DeKalb County residents have filed a lawsuit against the City of Atlanta over the referendum to prevent the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Opponents of the training center, which they have dubbed “Cop City,” began the push for a referendum after the Atlanta City Council voted to pour $67 million in funding into the center.

Petitioners must collect more than 70,000 signatures in a 60-day period. The plaintiffs want to help collect those signatures, but current Atlanta law prevents them from doing so because they are not Atlanta residents. However, all four plaintiffs live within four miles of the site and say the training center would have a negative impact on their lives.

The four plaintiffs want the Atlanta law ruled unconstitutional on First Amendment grounds, saying the law “endangers any effort to successfully petition local governments to amend or repeal laws by popular vote.” They also want the 60-day period restarted. The 60-day period started June 21.

You can read the full lawsuit below.

RELATED STORIES

Training site opponents push to take the issue to voters in November

Activists unveil plan to stop ‘Cop City’ at the ballot box

Critics of ‘Cop City’ file lawsuit claiming City Clerk is stalling ballot referendum petition

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.