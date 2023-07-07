Atlanta native, Georgia Tech All-American advances to Wimbledon’s third round

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta native and former All-American tennis player at Georgia Tech has advanced to the third round of the men’s singles tournament at Wimbledon.

Christopher Eubanks defeated former Wimbledon semi-finalist and 13th-ranked Cameron Norrie in four sets Friday. Norrie is currently the highest-ranking British player and was the 12th seed in the tournament.

At the post-match press conference, Eubanks called the win the “biggest win of my career, no question, by far. Considering the moment, considering the stage, who I was playing, where I played him. By far the biggest win of my career.”

He is one of three Americans remaining in the men’s singles tournament, along with Tommy Paul and Francis Tiafoe.

Eubanks will next play Australian Christopher O’Connell tomorrow morning at 7:15.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.