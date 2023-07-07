Cedartown 5K attracts wheelchair athletes from more than 6 countries

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We all have our stories, both the ones we share with people and the ones we keep to ourselves. Ulysses Elijah happens to be a person who tells his story freely — the good and the bad.

In 1990, Ulysses was robbing an apartment when he fell six stories down and broke his back.

“Just because we end up in a wheelchair and lose our ability to walk, [that] doesn’t mean that doesn’t mean we stop doing what we can do,” Elijah said. “Life still goes on.”

Now, Ulysses is a paraplegic wheelchair racer. He raced Wednesday night at the Cedartown 5K Wheelchair Road Race and Training Camp in Polk County with 40 other athletes from around the world.

“If you are wheelchair racing, you know about Cedartown,” David Grove with the Cedartown 5K Wheelchair Road Race and Training Camp said.

People traveled from Ghana, Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico, Spain and Costa Rica to the decades-old race this year. In all, athletes from almost every continent in the world have come to compete, Paralympians and ESPY winners alike. Many of them start with the Peachtree Road Race and then move on to the Cedartown 5K.

“We have such an awareness of people with disabilities in Cedartown that we didn’t have,” Grove said. “There is a lot of pride, to be known around the world, this little town of 10,000 people.”

