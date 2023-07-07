Look Up Atlanta
‘Court case animals’ taking up shelter space in DeKalb County

DeKalb County currently has more than 150 court case animals in their system, which makes up about a third of the shelter’s expanded capacity.
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For Marissa Dunn and her dog Rico, it was love at first sight.

“They brought out this little three-legged dog,” Dunn said. “And I looked right at him, and I said, ‘I’ll be your mom now.’”

Marissa said she would foster Rico just for the weekend. Two days in, she was ready to for him to be a permanent family member. But Rico wasn’t just any dog at DeKalb County Animal Services — he was a court case dog.

Court case dogs are seized from their owners after an animal abuse or neglect charge. The county is then tasked with keeping the animal until the owner has completed their often lengthy court processes. For Rico, it’s taken more than a year.

“It raises a big need for foster parents,” Dunn said. “Rico was brought in with lots of other animals, and not all of them were put in foster homes. They were in 14 by 14 cages for 15 months.”

DeKalb County currently has more than 150 court case animals in their system, which makes up about a third of the shelter’s expanded capacity. The shelter currently has around 600 dogs, well beyond their capacity of 470, according to Lifeline Animal Project. They need foster parents for the court case animals, which can’t be adopted out.

“We aren’t able to give them the mental stimulation that they need, the space,” Lane Johnson, DeKalb County Animal Services’ placement manager, said.

Dunn was able to eventually adopt Rico once his owner’s case was adjudicated.

“You’re really changing a dog’s life,” she said. “Even if it’s just for the weekend, it can make all of the difference to someone like Rico.”

DeKalb County Animal services also has a “Weekend Warriors” program that allows short-term fostering. Volunteers can even take animals out just for the afternoon.

