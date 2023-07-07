Crews battling fire at College Park apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire broke out in the Beacon Ridge apartment complex in College Park Friday morning.

City of South Fulton Fire Lt. Eric Jackson said the fire began at 10 a.m. at the complex off Old National Highway and is contained to four units.

Jackson said there have been no injuries reported yet.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.