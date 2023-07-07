Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Crews battling fire at College Park apartment complex

Fire truck sirens generic
Fire truck sirens generic(Canva)
By Eden Turner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire broke out in the Beacon Ridge apartment complex in College Park Friday morning.

City of South Fulton Fire Lt. Eric Jackson said the fire began at 10 a.m. at the complex off Old National Highway and is contained to four units.

Jackson said there have been no injuries reported yet.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Church's Chicken restaurant on Bankhead Highway failed its health inspection and then...
Church’s Chicken permanently closes in Atlanta after failing health inspection
(MGN graphic)
4 people charged with RICO, accused of conspiring in DeKalb County
FILE - A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility, in the Staten Island borough of New...
Atlanta woman to serve 16 years in federal prison after $9.5M Amazon fraud scheme
Gwinnett County fire investigation
Gwinnett County apartment fire starts after man resists ICE arrest, stabs self
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th

Latest News

ANF+ RECORDING
"Court case" animals take up 1/3 of Dekalb County shelter
ANF+ RECORDING
Operation heat wave targets high-crime areas in Atlanta
Car believed to be involved in disappearance of Melvin Cooksey.
Missing person case turns to murder arrest in Newton County, sheriff says
OTT DESK AM
Three cars burned overnight in DeKalb County