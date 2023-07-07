Daughter of Stockbridge Police Department staffer in need of kidney donor

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Stockbridge Police Department is asking for the public’s help — but not to find a suspect or missing person. This time, they’re looking for a kidney donor.

On Thursday, the department shared on Facebook that the daughter of Stockbridge Code Enforcement Supervisor Keyana Cook is in need of a kidney transplant.

At the age of 12, Cook’s daughter, Camyah Lucas, was diagnosed with lupus nephritis and acute kidney failure. The now 20-year-old is a mother to a 1-year-old girl.

“After valiantly fighting for the last eight years, Camyah now needs a kidney transplant,” SPD wrote. “We just know someone in our community can give her the gift of life!”

To find out if you could be a match for Lucas and others like her, click here.

