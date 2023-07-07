DeKalb County resident scammed out of $14K in jury duty con

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County authorities are warning residents about a new phone scam going around involving your civic duties.

The warning comes after a community member was scammed out of $14,000 and threatened with arrest for not appearing for jury duty.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are posing as deputies and other agency employees, convincing callers that they have outstanding warrants and offering to help them pay their fees over the phone. In some instances, the con artists even instructed callers to meet them in the sheriff’s office parking lot to handle their payment.

“Unfortunately, the calls I receive are generally after the scam takes place when it’s too late to help the victim,” Sheriff Melody Maddox. The sheriff’s office will never contact anyone by phone or ask for personal information or payment to avoid arrest.”

The Better Business Bureau recommends taking the following steps to spot this type of scam:

Be skeptical . Courts typically don’t call people for jury duty and will often only reach out via mail.

Ignore calls for immediate action. Scammers try to create fear and a sense of urgency to cloud your judgment.

Beware of payment requests through wire transfers or prepaid cards. Law enforcement will never ask for over-the-phone payment.

Ask for help. Contact the proper judicial agency, your local county authorities, or reach out to the BBB to confirm whether the call you received was legitimate.

“Just hang up. Do not engage in conversation with the caller and please do not give them any personal or financial information such as social security card or bank account numbers,” Sheriff Maddox added.

If you think you may have encountered a scammer posing as a representative of the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office call 404-298-8200 or 404-298-8282.

To report scams like these, file a fraud report with the Better Business Bureau or FBI.

