Deputies looking for ‘foot fondler’ who broke into resort, played with women’s feet while they slept

Deputies said in both instances, the women woke up to an intruder fondling their feet.
Deputies said in both instances, the women woke up to an intruder fondling their feet.(cottonbro/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STATELINE, Nev. (Gray News) – Officials in Nevada are warning people about an intruder who has been entering rented rooms at a resort and fondling women’s feet in their sleep.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, two women staying at a resort in the town of Stateline in the Lake Tahoe area encountered the intruder in identical instances.

One incident happened Sunday morning, and the second incident happened Monday morning. Both happened around 4:30 a.m., deputies said.

Deputies said in both instances, the women woke up to an intruder fondling their feet. Once the women woke up, the intruder left their rooms through the exterior sliding screen door.

The sheriff’s office said in both cases, the victims’ rooms were on the ground floor of the resort. Investigators believe the suspect entered the rooms through the unlocked exterior screen doors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Scott Wharton at 775-586-7253.

The sheriff’s office is urging all residents and guests in the Lake Tahoe area to secure their doors and windows.

