Duluth police need help finding missing 16-year-old boy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Duluth police are asking for your help finding a missing teenage boy.

Christian Guinto, 16, was last seen at around 3 p.m. Thursday near a Publix along the 2000 block of Buford Highway.

Investigators say he may have also been seen near his neighborhood in the area of Bunten Road and Duluth Highway.

Guinto is 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He may be wearing grey sweat shorts and a blue zip-up sweatshirt. Police say he has medical issues.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts you are urged to call Duluth police.

