Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Duluth police need help finding missing 16-year-old boy

Duluth police need help finding missing 16-year-old boy
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Duluth police are asking for your help finding a missing teenage boy.

Christian Guinto, 16, was last seen at around 3 p.m. Thursday near a Publix along the 2000 block of Buford Highway.

Investigators say he may have also been seen near his neighborhood in the area of Bunten Road and Duluth Highway.

Guinto is 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He may be wearing grey sweat shorts and a blue zip-up sweatshirt. Police say he has medical issues.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts you are urged to call Duluth police.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Church's Chicken restaurant on Bankhead Highway failed its health inspection and then...
Church’s Chicken permanently closes in Atlanta after failing health inspection
Gwinnett County fire investigation
Gwinnett County apartment fire starts after man resists ICE arrest, stabs self
(MGN graphic)
4 people charged with RICO, accused of conspiring in DeKalb County
Shooting at 2167 Flat Shoals Road.
3 hospitalized after shooting at DeKalb County barbershop
FILE - A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility, in the Staten Island borough of New...
Atlanta woman to serve 16 years in federal prison after $9.5M Amazon fraud scheme

Latest News

OTT DESK AM
Three cars burned overnight in DeKalb County
OTT DESK AM
Duluth police need help finding missing 16-year-old boy
DeKalb County fire
Several vehicles damaged in DeKalb County fire
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, The first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on...
Passenger fearing ‘powerful cartel’ made bomb threat on Seattle-bound flight, documents say