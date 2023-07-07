First Alert Forecast: Dry start, but more storms fire up this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Different day, but just about the same forecast as we round out the work week.

The morning will start warm and muggy with some patchy fog, especially in the mountains.

Through the afternoon temperatures will warm quickly under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with high temperatures topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s.

We will again stay dry through lunch time, but showers and storms will fire up through the early afternoon and persist through the evening.

Expect storms to start to diminish past sunset with overnight lows dropping into the low 70s to kick off the weekend.

The weekend will carry a very similar forecast with afternoon storms and highs in the low 90s, but some slight changes are on the horizon for next work week.

A front will try to make its way through Monday, which will keep scattered storms in the forecast for the start of next week, but behind that front, we trend drier!

Some slightly drier air, yes meaning slightly lower humidity, could usher in for places from Atlanta northward by Tuesday! A few storms will remain possible, especially south of the city Tuesday and Wednesday.

This shot of drier air will be brief, though. Expect the Summer-like feel to return by Wednesday next week with afternoon storms and highs in the low 90s.

Highs in the low 90s with afternoon scattered storms. (ANF)

Storms begin to fire up in the afternoon past lunch time. (ANF)

Widely scattered storms possible for the commute home tonight. (ANF)

Afternoon storms possible every day with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Drier next Tuesday and Wednesday. (ANF)

