Forsyth Co. man paralyzed in snowboarding accident finds hope in sports

Travis Daniel was paralyzed in Feb. 2022 after the father of three broke his neck while snowboarding in North Carolina.
The 38-year-old, who’s now considered a high-functioning quadriplegic, said he enjoys the camaraderie amongst his softball teammates.
By Zac Summers
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Travis Daniel feared he would never play sports again after a snowboarding accident in Feb. 2022 paralyzed him from the chest down.

“I didn’t know what the future would hold,” Travis said. “It’s definitely something I prayed a lot about.”

Travis’ wife, Brianna, fought their insurance company to get the father of three into the Shepherd Center, a state-of-the-art rehabilitation center that specializes in spinal cord injuries. However, it wasn’t until Atlanta News First got involved, the insurance company reversed its decision.

“You, helping us get him into the Shepherd Center saved his life,” Brianna told Atlanta News First reporter Zac Summers.

After months of therapy, Travis turned to wheelchair rugby and, most recently, softball.

“I needed to do something,” Travis said from the Alpharetta field his team practices on. “I’m very competitive.”

The 38-year-old, who’s now considered a high-functioning quadriplegic, said he enjoys the camaraderie amongst his softball teammates. Many of them have been injured for 20-plus years.

“It’s nice to meet people who have gone through the same thing that I and my family are going through,” Travis said.

The team practices weekly and, occasionally, travels around the country competing in different events. They recently won a tournament in South Carolina.

“It’s like I have my husband back,” Brianna said.

Brianna and the children continue to be Travis’ biggest cheerleaders. They are a family making the best of a challenging situation.

“He’s really taking advantage of all the opportunities given to him so I can’t thank y’all enough,” she said. “I’m so thankful he was given the opportunity he was because that’s what made him keep going.”

“Nobody knows what your future holds,” Travis added. “So, for somebody to say you can’t do this or you want to do that, don’t let that affect you.”

Travis and his team have a softball tournament in Alpharetta at the end of the month. They’re also expected to play in the Wheelchair Softball World Series in Chicago in August.

