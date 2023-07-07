Look Up Atlanta
Hawks agree to $120 million, 4-year contract extension with Murray, AP source says

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray reacts after a basket against the Houston Rockets during...
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray reacts after a basket against the Houston Rockets during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with guard Dejounte Murray, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

The deal preserves the Hawks’ backcourt combination with Trae Young and Murray and keeps Murray on the roster for five years, through the 2027-28 season, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the extension has not been announced.

Murray hinted at the agreement on his Twitter account when he posted late Thursday “ATLANTA. Been Locked In From The Moment Y’all Accepted Me” and added " LOYALTY OVER EVERYTHING Let’s Gooooooooooooooo!!!!!!

The Hawks helped to clear cap space for the extension on June 26, when they traded forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz for veteran forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick. Collins is guaranteed $25.3 million in the 2023-24 season. Gay, 36, is due approximately $6.5 million.

The extension was especially important for the Hawks following their significant commitment to Murray. On June 29, 2022, the Hawks traded Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for Murray.

Murray, 26, averaged 20.5 points and 6.1 assists for the Hawks last season, creating the high-scoring backcourt duo with Young that was expected. Even so, the Hawks suffered another first-round loss in the playoffs following their midseason firing of coach Nate McMillan and the hiring of Quin Snyder as his replacement.

The Hawks finished 41-41, again unable to regain the promising form they showed when they advanced to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

