Man accused of killing mother, police say

A New Hampshire man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother. (Source: WMUR/HUDSON POLICE DEPARTMENT/CNN)
By WMUR staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUDSON, N.H. (WMUR) - A New Hampshire man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother.

“Very good person, everybody in the neighborhood loved her,” a neighbor said of the woman who died.

A Hudson community is shaken up after investigators allege 57-year-old Christine DeGiacomo was killed in her home by her son.

Police responding to Shoal Creek Road around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday found her seriously hurt.

“What I can say is the first responding officers found the victim lying with trauma to her head,” Scott Chase, senior assistant attorney general.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Her son, 26-year-old Grant DeGiacomo, is charged with second-degree murder, accused of repeatedly striking her in the head.

Neighbors said they’re shocked to hear about these allegations.

“She was our friend. She’s helped me many times when i really needed it, just a lovable person. She’s going to be very missed from a lot of people,” a neighbor said.

Investigators have not said if a weapon had been found, but they did say the two lived together.

Grant DeGiacomo had previously been arrested in 2020, for firing a gun inside the home.

He was charged with reckless conduct, and court documents mention mental health issues.

Grant DeGiacomo served 18 days in jail for that crime but was then permitted to live with his mother.

Copyright 2023 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

