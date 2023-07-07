Man killed in wrong-way crash in Forsyth County, police say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was killed in a wrong-way crash Wednesday evening, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say 48-year-old Salvador Cervantes Bernal was driving east on Parks Road when Yamilet Sanchez Pagan crossed into the lane and hit Bernal just before 6:45 p.m. July 5. Bernal was pronounced dead at the scene and Pagan was taken to the hospital.

Police say Pagan was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. She has been charged with homicide by vehicle 1st degree, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, failure to maintain lane and failure to maintain insurance.

