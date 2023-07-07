Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man killed in wrong-way crash in Forsyth County, police say

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was killed in a wrong-way crash Wednesday evening, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say 48-year-old Salvador Cervantes Bernal was driving east on Parks Road when Yamilet Sanchez Pagan crossed into the lane and hit Bernal just before 6:45 p.m. July 5. Bernal was pronounced dead at the scene and Pagan was taken to the hospital.

Police say Pagan was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. She has been charged with homicide by vehicle 1st degree, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, failure to maintain lane and failure to maintain insurance.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The beach is full of visitors, but inside the water, a danger could be lurking.
Kennesaw State University student dies two weeks after being pulled from ocean
A Church's Chicken restaurant on Bankhead Highway failed its health inspection and then...
Church’s Chicken permanently closes in Atlanta after failing health inspection
police sirens generic photo
23 people charged for having party in stranger’s Gwinnett County home
Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne
Crisp County deputy shot to death after traffic stop
police sirens
1 man, 1 woman identified as victims of deadly I-20 East crash in Atlanta

Latest News

Cameras spray painted amid multiple break-ins at Clayton Co. storage facility
At least two people were shot near a strip mall in DeKalb County.
Duluth Police link ATM bombing suspect to unidentified human remains case
Tap water
Study finds half the nation’s tap water laced with a ‘Forever Chemical’