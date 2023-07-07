Member of Gwinnett Co. District Attorney’s Office shot, police say
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a member of the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office injured on Friday.
According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the shooting occurred in the area of Old Fountain Rd and Jim Moore Rd.
The victim was transported to the hospital, police said.
