Missing person case turns to murder arrest in Newton County, sheriff says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man went missing February in Newton County, and four months later, a woman has been arrested for murder in connection to the case.

Deputies detained Danetta Knoblauch, 35, on Tuesday, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman from Wichita, Kansas, also faces charges of aggravated assault and arson, they added.

Melvin Cooksey originally went missing on Feb. 23. Newton County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to a fire at his home in Covington and later tracked a vehicle of interest hundreds of miles away in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Cooksey’s sister told Atlanta News First in March that he was partially paralyzed after a stroke and in danger without his medication.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Newton Co. deputies looking for car possibly linked to missing man case

Several agencies were involved in the case, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Louisiana State Police Department and the Baton Rouge Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office.

It is unknown how Cooksey and Knoblauch were related, or where and how Cooksey was found. The investigation remains ongoing.

