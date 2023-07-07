Atlanta Police use data approach to arrest suspects in teen’s murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -On Thursday the Atlanta Police Department Special Enforcement Unit deployed officers to specific areas throughout the city for Operation Heatwave.

It’s a data and weapon-driven operation targeting significant crime areas throughout Atlanta.

The operation got underway again Thursday night with help from local and state agencies.

Atlanta Police shared brand new photos of some of the suspects they arrested so far this summer by using the data approach.

Investigators said all five suspects arrested; Kameron Kindred, Jaquan Felts, Quintavius Williams, Marcus Foley, and Nytayvious Davis are connected to the 952 gang and the murder of 18-year-old Dominic Mckibbins.

Police said Mckibbins was shot and killed outside of the 952Dalabel recording studio on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy in May.

Police said they believe the 952 gang frequents the recording studio and they said data helped them track down the five suspects.

“The team went to work not only trying to identify and apprehend the murderer pertaining to that scene, but each and every person that was on that scene, that brandished a firearm, that pointed a firearm, that made any type of assault toward Dominic Mckibbins,” Atlanta Police Department Captain and Assistant Commander of the Special Enforcement Section, Ralph Woolfolk said.

Arrest of Jaquan Felts

Woolfolk and the Special Enforcement Section use a special data monitoring system that documents weapon offenses and other violent crimes throughout the six zones of the City of Atlanta into a database.

“This depicts all six of our zones throughout the City of Atlanta and in each one of those zones you’ve got 10 to 15 beats that are located within those zones,” Woolfolk said while showing the data on a computer.

Each area or ‘beat’ in the city is assigned to an officer and if that beat has any gang-related activity the police department gets notified in their data system so that they can delegate proper resources to that area.

The data system also allows police officers to see all crimes committed in the area whenever they want.

The system allows police to use map coordinates to pinpoint the area and create the best approach.

Every week the Special Enforcement Section meets to discuss the data.

The data also show any documented gang activity in beat areas and allows police to go after wanted gang members.

If any beat with known gang activity is showing a spike in crime data it allows police to devise a proper plan of action.

Police said the data system is giving officers the best chance at encountering weapons and potential wanted criminals.

Woolfolk also credits the data system for the arrest in the recent shooting death of 16-year-old Breasia Powell who police said was shot and killed outside of an unauthorized graduation party in May.

Police said Zone One had the lowest crime numbers for the latest 28-day period because of the data used during the operation heat wave.

On Thursday police conducted another data-driven mission for the operation heat wave but the results will not be available until a later date.

