New video shows gunmen accused of killing man at gas station

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nearly two years and no closure for a metro Atlanta mother. Christina Scott never imagined that she would lose her oldest son in such a brutal fashion.

20-year-old Keng Wilson was shot and killed two years ago while pumping gas at a Chevron station on Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain.

“These store owners need to be held accountable. They didn’t even close the store that day. Keng was laying on the ground fighting for his life and people were still pulling up to get gas,” Scott said.

Police arrested and charged Joshua Simpson with murder, but investigators said they are still looking for two other gunmen.

“They may think that they’ve gotten away with this, but we won’t stop looking for them until we find them,” DeKalb County DA Investigator Jacques Spencer said.

On Friday for the first time, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office released surveillance video of the incident. It shows Wilson arriving at the gas station and then getting into a disagreement with Simpson seen standing outside the convenience store.

Moments later, Simpson, plus two other men are seen on video pulling out guns, opening fire, and striking Wilson multiple times.

“We’re still trying to do everything we can on our end, just right now we believe the public can help us identify these two people,” Spencer said.

Investigators want you to take a good look at newly released images of the two gunmen. They hope to track down the men and bring closure to the case.

“When are we going to get tired of losing our sons and our fathers? Our daughters too because it happens to women. When are we going to get tired? When is enough going to be enough,” Scott said.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the shooting should call the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office tip line at (404) 371-2444.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.