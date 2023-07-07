Nonprofit helping young people aging out of foster care expands

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The adult world can feel pretty daunting when you’re 18 and for kids aging out of Georgia’s foster care system with no place to go, it is a whole different type of battle.

Homes that are part of the THRIVE Transitional Living Program act as a form of breathing room for young people who need it. Walk inside and take a deep breath. Christian City opened its doors in 1965. The nonprofit has programs for children to seniors.

“We serve all people no matter what your religion is, no matter what your world views are, we serve all people,” said Dr. Keith Horton.

Young women and men 18-24 years old, who are unhoused or who have aged out of foster care, interview to be a part of the THRIVE Program. The youth learn life skills like financial literacy and how to navigate relationships. They have to be employed or enrolled in school, staff members help them find those opportunities.

“When they come into our program they bring what they have and everything else we work out for them,” said Destini Alexander Director of Residential Services.

The program is designed to last 2 years. People in the program live in homes called cottages, there is a main living space and then bedrooms for every person in the house. The program recently expanded and opened additional housing for men. There are already plans to add more beds in the future.

“The youth in our program, when I tell you, they have lived a life none of us have imagined. I know that they came from rough patches, my job here is just to make it really easy for them. My mom made it easy for me and I want them to have what I had,” said Destini.

