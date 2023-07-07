Police search for man who caught on camera stealing cell phones from T-Mobile

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - ”I came, I saw, I stole!” Investigators are looking for a man they said stole several cell phones in front of other visitors at a T-Mobile.

According to Gwinnett County police, the suspect entered the store on Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners on July 3, placed the cell phones in his backpack and left in a black Lincoln SUV.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a light complexion, dreadlocks, wearing a face mask, a long-sleeved gray shirt, tan shorts, and a black backpack.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta with tips at 404-577-8477.

