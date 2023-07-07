Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police search for man who caught on camera stealing cell phones from T-Mobile

A man police say stole cell phones from T-Mobile.
A man police say stole cell phones from T-Mobile.(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - ”I came, I saw, I stole!” Investigators are looking for a man they said stole several cell phones in front of other visitors at a T-Mobile.

Police release video of a man they say stole cell phones from T-Mobile

According to Gwinnett County police, the suspect entered the store on Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners on July 3, placed the cell phones in his backpack and left in a black Lincoln SUV.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a light complexion, dreadlocks, wearing a face mask, a long-sleeved gray shirt, tan shorts, and a black backpack.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta with tips at 404-577-8477.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Church's Chicken restaurant on Bankhead Highway failed its health inspection and then...
Church’s Chicken permanently closes in Atlanta after failing health inspection
(MGN graphic)
4 people charged with RICO, accused of conspiring in DeKalb County
FILE - A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility, in the Staten Island borough of New...
Atlanta woman to serve 16 years in federal prison after $9.5M Amazon fraud scheme
Gwinnett County fire investigation
Gwinnett County apartment fire starts after man resists ICE arrest, stabs self
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th

Latest News

Police release video of a man they say stole cell phones from T-Mobile
Atlanta training center opponents want voters to weigh in on the issue.
4 Dekalb County residents file suit over training center referendum
Kirby Smart gives final press conference ahead of title game!
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker cited for driving 88 miles per hour, police say
Cedartown 5K attracted athletes from more than 6 countries this year.
Cedartown 5K attracts wheelchair athletes from more than 6 countries