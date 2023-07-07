Several vehicles damaged in DeKalb County fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An electrical issue could be the cause of three cars catching fire overnight in DeKalb County, fire officials told Atlanta News First.

At around 1:30 a.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at the intersection of Rainbow Drive and Dash Lewis Drive in Decatur.

When they got to the scene, three vehicles were actively on fire. The flames were put out quickly, but all three cars appeared significantly damaged.

Aftermath of fire in DeKalb County (WANF)

Fire officials say no one was injured. The investigation remains underway.

