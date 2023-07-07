Troup County NAACP calls on school district superintendent to resign

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are growing calls for new leadership at the Troup County School System.

During a press conference on Friday, the NAACP of Troup County says students’ academic success is at risk. The organization raised concerns about low test scores and academic performance.

The district claims they’ve already made changes and working to improve.

Based on Georgia School Grades Report, from 2017 to 2019 the Troup County School System didn’t earn high grades when it came to school performance.

Brian Shumate was named Superintendent in July 2019.

The Troup County NAACP is calling on him to resign and says new leadership will lead to better student success.

“At this point in time the Superintendent has had enough time to turn this failing school system around,” said Dr. Glenn Dowell, Education Chair for the NAAP of Troup County.

In response to the organization’s calls for change and improvement within the district, Superintendent Dr. Brian Shumate released the following statement:

“We understand some of the frustrations of our constituents, however please understand that the Troup County School System is committed to educating ALL students and that we are on a path of continuous improvement. We are fully aware of lagging test scores for a number of years and are working diligently to improve in all areas. Since the pandemic ended, we have embarked on a rigorous academic improvement plan and recently concluded our 2023 GMAS assessments and the preliminary results are very promising. We will improve in most all tested areas, but the final data will not be released by the state of Georgia until August. I want to thank all of our students, teachers, principals and support staff for all of the work they have done to make these improvements and I look forward to the good things to come!”

During the press conference held by the NAACP of Troup County, the organization was asked whether there should be a state takeover of the Troup County School System.

“I don’t know whether the state should do that here but certainly a new mindset needs to take place in Troup County schools,” said Dr. Dowell.

