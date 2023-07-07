‘We 100% would have used it’: New drug offers hope in Alzheimer’s battle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the National Institutes of Health, approximately 6.7 million Americans over 65 suffer from Alzheimer’s. For the first time, those people and their families will have the ability to slow the cognitive decline that comes with the disease.

On Thursday, the FDA gave traditional approval to a new drug that can slow the disease in its early stages.

“We have definitely been waiting on this day for a long time,” said Leslie Howard, the Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at the Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

It’s called “Leqembi”, and its approval marks the first major breakthrough in Alzheimer’s treatment in decades.

“There were a couple of drugs that were the same drugs we’d had for the past 20-30 years, and they didn’t really do a whole lot,” Holland said.

Holland knows this better than most. She lost her father to Alzheimer’s when she was in her twenties.

“I lost my dad before we had any kind of hope,” she said.

Now, hope is plentiful. In trials, Leqembi showed the ability to slow Alzheimer’s by 27% in its early stages, delaying the disease’s progress by about five months.

“This just puts us into an era of treatment,” Holland explained.

That treatment doesn’t come without controversy. Nearly 1-in-10 patients in the 1,800-person study suffered brain bleeding. Three patients died.

Still, Holland says her family would have used the drug.

“Yes, we 100% would have used it,” she said.

The price tag is also high: $26,000 without insurance, but the CDC quickly announced today it intends to cover the drug.

And while Leqembi is not a cure, it sets the table and feeds hope for the advances to come.

“We don’t have a cure. We still don’t have a cure,” Holland said. “But now we are closer than we have ever been.”

