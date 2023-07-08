Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 people injured in separate Atlanta shootings, police say

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Atlanta overnight, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers responded to 15 Simpson St. in northwest Atlanta where police said one person had a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police said the victim was shot while trying to stop someone from breaking into his car.

The second shooting was reported at 505 Fulton St. in southwest Atlanta where police said someone shot through a window and hit a victim. Police said it is unknown if the victim was targeted or not.

Police did not release the identities of the two shooting victims. Police also did not say the release specific times when the two shootings happened.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Church's Chicken restaurant on Bankhead Highway failed its health inspection and then...
Church’s Chicken permanently closes in Atlanta after failing health inspection
FILE - A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility, in the Staten Island borough of New...
Atlanta woman to serve 16 years in federal prison after $9.5M Amazon fraud scheme
Person of interest
WATCH: Man’s nail salon robbery goes wrong in Buckhead
(MGN graphic)
4 people charged with RICO, accused of conspiring in DeKalb County
20-year-old Keng Wilson was shot and killed two-years ago.
New video shows gunmen accused of killing man at gas station

Latest News

Carters celebrate 77 years of marriage
High early voting numbers in Georgia
Nonprofit helping young people aging out of foster care expands
Water main break
Crews work to repair water main break in Midtown Atlanta