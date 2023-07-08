2 people injured in separate Atlanta shootings, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Atlanta overnight, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers responded to 15 Simpson St. in northwest Atlanta where police said one person had a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police said the victim was shot while trying to stop someone from breaking into his car.

The second shooting was reported at 505 Fulton St. in southwest Atlanta where police said someone shot through a window and hit a victim. Police said it is unknown if the victim was targeted or not.

Police did not release the identities of the two shooting victims. Police also did not say the release specific times when the two shootings happened.

