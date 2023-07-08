Look Up Atlanta
3 arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man while egging his house, police say

Sydney Maughon, Jeremy Munson and McKenzie Davenport
Sydney Maughon, Jeremy Munson and McKenzie Davenport(Spalding County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people have been arrested after shooting a man while attempting to egg his house, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Sydney Maughon, Jeremy Munson and McKenzie Davenport drove to the home of Johnathan Gilbert on the 100 block of Dobbins Mill Road July 3. They intended to egg his home as the result of an “ongoing lovers quarrel.” Gilbert confronted the trio and Maughon allegedly shot him multiple times.

Mughon is charged with murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, battery-family violence and criminal trespass.

Munson is charged with murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, battery and criminal trespass.

Davenport is charged with malice murder, battery and criminal trespass.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said “Because they all plotted and planned together, and traveled to the location with the intent to commit a crime that led up to the murder together, they are all culpable just as if they had each pulled the trigger themselves. They went to egg a house, the victim confronted them while they were doing it, he lost his life, and they drove off and left his body in the middle of the road. Together they bought that ticket; now together they can ride that ride.”

