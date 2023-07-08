Look Up Atlanta
5 arrested, charged in connection with fentanyl distribution ring, police say

Drug bust
Drug bust(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people have been charged in connection with a fentanyl distribution ring in Jackson and Banks counties, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

William “Faye” Lomack and Tony Clough were arrested June 29 after a traffic stop in Commerce. The GBI said police found 450 grams of “suspected fentanyl,” two guns and cash with the men.

Police then executed search warrants at a motel room in Commerce and a home in Maysville connected to Lomack. Police found four guns, 28 grams of “suspected fentanyl” and 28 grams of “suspected methamphetamine” at the home. Nicole Pressley was arrested at the home.

Chante Presley and Stephanie “Sticks” Guthrie were arrested at the motel room after police found an unspecified amount of “suspected fentanyl.” Guthrie was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Lomack and Clough were charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Presley was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.

Pressley was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Guthrie was charged with trafficking fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The GBI said it anticipates more arrests in the case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

