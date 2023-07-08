Bissell Pet Foundation to host ‘Empty the Shelters’ pet adoption event

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Animal lovers have a great chance to add a dog or cat to their family at a reduced adoption fee throughout July.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is holding its “Empty the Shelters” adoption event as pet adoptions have slowed down and pet owner surrenders have increased in Georgia.

The foundation helps to provide grants to shelters and allows people to adopt dogs or cats for $50 or less.

“The great part of adopting at a reduced fee is that you get to set what you would have originally paid for that adoption fee, sometimes a couple hundred dollars for maybe a puppy,” said Brittany Schlacter of the Bissell Pet Foundation. “You can set that aside and create your emergency savings account, or stock up on food, toys, and all the fun stuff that goes into bringing a new pet home.”

The reduced adoption fee is a way to get the animals into loving homes and will help to make space at facilities across Georgia for more dogs and cats.

Schlacter said that the initiative will take place at more than 335 shelters in 44 U.S. states with vaccinated, spayed, and neutered pets available.

Here are the shelters participating in Georgia:

